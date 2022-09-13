Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

World+Biz

Reuters
13 September, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Reuters
13 September, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 04:27 pm
Cards and flowers are laid out, following the passing of Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 10, 2022.REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Cards and flowers are laid out, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, September 10, 2022.REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday.

Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.

About 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, with invites having been sent to the heads of state of most countries with which Britain has diplomatic relations, the BBC said.

A host of world leaders from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, to the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand have all confirmed attendance for the event, likely to be one of Britain's largest diplomatic gatherings in years.

Top News / Europe

Queen Elizabeth II / Russia / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

1h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

7h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

8h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

2h | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

6h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

8h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’