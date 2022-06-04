Russia must not be humiliated despite Putin's 'historic' mistake - Macron

World+Biz

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 04:24 pm

Related News

Russia must not be humiliated despite Putin's 'historic' mistake - Macron

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 04:24 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia&#039;s aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said it is vital that Russia is not humiliated so that when the fighting stops in Ukraine a diplomatic solution can be found, adding that he believed Paris would play a mediating role to end the conflict.

Macron has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. His stance has been repeatedly criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe, as they see it as undermining efforts to pressure Putin to the negotiating table.

"We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," Macron said in an interview to regional newspapers published on Saturday. "I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power."

Macron has spoken with Putin regularly since the invasion as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire and begin a credible negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow.

"I think, and I told him, that he is making a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself and for history," Macron said.

France has supported Ukraine militarily and financially, but until now Macron has not been to Kyiv to offer symbolic political support like other EU leaders, something Ukraine has wanted him to do. Macron said he had not ruled out going.

Paris sends offensive weapons including Caesar howitzer canon taken from French army stocks. Macron said he had asked weapons manufacturers to accelerate production.

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / French President Emmanuel Macron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

6h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

7h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

22m | Videos
Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

37m | Videos
Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

7h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%