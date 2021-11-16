Russia to lift Covid-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from 1 Dec

Reuters
16 November, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:05 pm

Russia to lift Covid-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from 1 Dec

The Russian government stopped normal commercial flights abroad when the pandemic struck last year, but it has since been gradually relaxing the restrictions

A woman wearing a protective mask walks at the departure zone of Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A woman wearing a protective mask walks at the departure zone of Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia will lift its Covid-19 ban on flights to countries including Bangladesh, Brazil, Mongolia, Costa Rica and Argentina from Dec 1, the government coronavirus task force said on Tuesday.

The government stopped normal commercial flights abroad when the pandemic struck last year, but it has since been gradually relaxing the restrictions. The flight bans dealt a heavy blow to Russia's airlines.

Disclaimer: The headline has been modified 

