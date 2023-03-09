Russia kills at least 6 civilians in first huge missile wave for weeks

Summary

Missiles rain down across the country

At least five dead in strike that hits Lviv region

Nuclear power station cut off grid

Russia launched a huge wave of missile strikes across Ukraine while people slept on Thursday, killing at least six civilians and forcing a nuclear power plant off the grid.

It was the first big volley of missile strikes since mid-February, ending the longest period of comparative calm since Moscow began a campaign to attack Ukraine's civil infrastructure in October.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions had been hit.

"The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

At least five people were killed in a missile strike on a residential area in the western Lviv region, according to emergency services. Footage from the area, some 700 km (440 miles) from any military battlefield, showed a flattened house and badly damaged buildings nearby. Another civilian was reported killed in the central Dnipro region.

In the capital Kyiv, residents were awakened by explosions. A seven-hour air strike alert through the night was the longest of the five-month Russian air campaign.

Moscow says its campaign of targeting Ukraine's infrastructure far from the front is intended to reduce its ability to fight. Kyiv says the air strikes have no military purpose and aim to harm civilians, a war crime.

Ukrainian officials said Moscow had fired six of its kinzhal hypersonic missiles, an unprecedented number, which Ukraine has no way of shooting down. Russia is believed to have only a few dozen of the missiles, which President Vladimir Putin regularly touts in speeches as a weapon for which NATO has no answer.