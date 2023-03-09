Russia kills at least 6 civilians in first huge missile wave for weeks

World+Biz

Reuters
09 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 04:09 pm

Related News

Russia kills at least 6 civilians in first huge missile wave for weeks

Reuters
09 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 04:09 pm
File photo: REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
File photo: REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Summary

  • Missiles rain down across the country
  • At least five dead in strike that hits Lviv region
  • Nuclear power station cut off grid

Russia launched a huge wave of missile strikes across Ukraine while people slept on Thursday, killing at least six civilians and forcing a nuclear power plant off the grid.

It was the first big volley of missile strikes since mid-February, ending the longest period of comparative calm since Moscow began a campaign to attack Ukraine's civil infrastructure in October.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions had been hit.

"The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That's all they can do. But it won't help them. They won't avoid responsibility for everything they have done," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

At least five people were killed in a missile strike on a residential area in the western Lviv region, according to emergency services. Footage from the area, some 700 km (440 miles) from any military battlefield, showed a flattened house and badly damaged buildings nearby. Another civilian was reported killed in the central Dnipro region.

In the capital Kyiv, residents were awakened by explosions. A seven-hour air strike alert through the night was the longest of the five-month Russian air campaign.

Moscow says its campaign of targeting Ukraine's infrastructure far from the front is intended to reduce its ability to fight. Kyiv says the air strikes have no military purpose and aim to harm civilians, a war crime.

Ukrainian officials said Moscow had fired six of its kinzhal hypersonic missiles, an unprecedented number, which Ukraine has no way of shooting down. Russia is believed to have only a few dozen of the missiles, which President Vladimir Putin regularly touts in speeches as a weapon for which NATO has no answer.

Top News

Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

7h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

6h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

6m | TBS Stories
10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

21m | TBS Stories
How trade changes attitudes about baldness

How trade changes attitudes about baldness

21m | TBS Stories
Just 11 minutes effort will save you from the risk of premature death

Just 11 minutes effort will save you from the risk of premature death

11m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters