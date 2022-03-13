Russia kidnapped Ukraine's Dniprorudne city mayor: Ukraine foreign minister

Russian forces have kidnapped the mayor of the southern city of Dniprorudne, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claims.

Yevhen Matveyev would be the second Ukrainian mayor allegedly abducted by advancing Russian troops in the past three days, after the mayor of nearby Melitopol was reportedly detained on Friday, reports BBC.

Kuleba says "Russian war criminals" had abducted Matveyev.

"Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I call on all states and international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy," he says.