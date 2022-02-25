Russia intends to 'decapitate' Ukraine government: US

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
25 February, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:53 am

Related News

Russia intends to 'decapitate' Ukraine government: US

The Russian military opened its attack with around 100 missile launches in the first two hours, mainly targeting military infrastructure facilities, as well as sorties by 75 heavy and medium bombers

BSS/AFP
25 February, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:53 am
The national flag of Ukraine flies over the town of Kramatorsk, Ukraine November 25, 2021. Picture taken with a drone on November 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The national flag of Ukraine flies over the town of Kramatorsk, Ukraine November 25, 2021. Picture taken with a drone on November 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is aimed at capturing the capital Kyiv and removing the country's leadership, with troops advancing on three fronts backed up by aerial bombardment, a US defense official said Thursday.

The Russian military opened its attack with around 100 missile launches in the first two hours, mainly targeting military infrastructure facilities, as well as sorties by 75 heavy and medium bombers, the official said.

The initial phase is focused on key cities, and the Pentagon expects the Russians to move on Kyiv, according to the official, speaking on grounds of anonymity.

"They have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own means of governance," the official said.

The official said that Russian troops had crossed the border on the ground but gave no estimate on numbers.

"What we're seeing are initial phases of a large scale invasion."

"We haven't seen a conventional move like this, nation state to nation state, since World War II, certainly nothing on this size and scope and scale," the official said.

The invasion began on three axes aimed at seizing population centres.

The first involves troops entering from Russian-controlled Crimea. toward the city of Kherson in the south.

The second is in incursion from Belarus into north-central Ukraine, toward Kyiv. And the third is in the northeast, a push from Russia near Belgorod aimed at the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

"The heaviest fighting we've seen so far is in Kharkiv," the official said.

The opening phase included ground and sea-based launches of short and medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles.

Those, along with bomb attacks by aircraft, focused on airfields, barracks, and ammunition depots.

So far however, the Russians have not entered western Ukraine, and there have been "no indications" of an amphibious assault in the south from the Black Sea, the official said.

Nor have they targeted the Ukraine military's command and control facilities, or public communications.

"Public means of communication and media are accessible and are still active," the official said.

There were no estimates of the damages to Ukraine's military.

"We have seen indications that they are resisting and fighting back," the official said.

The Pentagon had no confirmation of Ukraine claims of having downed several Russian aircraft.

Russia invades Ukraine / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

36m | Food
Two excavators are at work to cut off topsoil from a cropland to cater for the needs of neary brick kilns that have sprung up indiscriminately in Maniganj’s Singair upazila, showing no care for the environment. Such a mindless act is seriously damaging the fertility of farmlands. Picture: Noor-A-Alam

How dozens of brick kilns fouled up a green paradise

16m | Features
Chinas UN Envoy Zhang Jun

The world reacts to Russian invasion

41m | Panorama
Ukrainian service members ride atop armoured fighting vehicles during tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The road to war: A brief history of Russo-Ukrainian crisis

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused