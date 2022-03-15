Russia imposes personal sanctions on Biden, Blinken

Russia has placed personal sanctions on US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and a number of other high-ranking officials and military members in the US administration.

The country has imposed the senstion in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting Russian top officials from entering the United States, reports interfax.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement released on Tuesday said, "In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions banning, among other things, entry into the United States for Russian top officials, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff [Mark] Milley, as well as a number of heads of several agencies and well-known American figures, are included in the Russian 'stop list' on a reciprocal basis as of 15 March of this year."