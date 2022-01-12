Russia holds tank drills near Ukraine, sounds downbeat on talks

World+Biz

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 10:42 am

Related News

Russia holds tank drills near Ukraine, sounds downbeat on talks

Russia has repeatedly said it has no intention of attacking Ukraine but that it has the right to deploy its forces as it deems fit on its own territory

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 10:42 am
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attend security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. Photo :Reuters
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attend security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Russia staged live-fire exercises with troops and tanks near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday while sounding a downbeat note over the prospects for talks with the United States that Washington hopes will remove the possible threat of an invasion of Ukraine.

A day after the US side urged Russia at talks in Geneva to pull back an estimated 100,000 troops from near the border, the defence ministry said about 3,000 servicemen had started combat training including mock battles in four regions of southwestern Russia.

The drills suggested that the Kremlin has no intention of easing the military pressure that has brought the United States to the negotiating table, where Moscow has presented demands for sweeping security guarantees from the West.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was positive that Monday's talks had been held in an open, substantive and direct manner, but that there was no real cause for optimism.

Russia wants quick results, he said. "There are no clear deadlines here, no one is setting them - there is just the Russian position that we will not be satisfied with the endless dragging out of this process."

Peskov said the situation would be clearer after two further rounds of talks that Russia is due to hold this week - with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday and at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna on Thursday.

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told reporters it was "disappointing to hear" the Kremlin found no cause for optimism in the talks, and said Washington wanted the "constructive" exchange of views to continue.

Russia staging live-fire exercises "obviously goes in exactly the opposite direction" of the de-escalation Washington wants to see, Nuland added.

DEMANDS

Russia has repeatedly said it has no intention of attacking Ukraine but that it has the right to deploy its forces as it deems fit on its own territory.

Moscow insists that the United States and its allies rule out the possibility that Ukraine could ever join NATO, which promised as far back as 2008 to admit Kyiv one day. It also wants NATO to remove forces and weaponry from ex-communist countries that have joined it since the end of the Cold War.

Washington has said it cannot accept these demands, although it is willing to engage on other aspects of Russia's proposals by discussing missile deployments or limits on the size of military exercises.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after the Geneva talks on Monday that the two sides had "in some ways opposite views". He told reporters: "For us it's absolutely mandatory to make sure that Ukraine never, never, ever becomes a member of NATO."

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said: "We were firm ... in pushing back on security proposals that are simply non-starters to the United States."

NATO has no immediate plans to admit Ukraine, but says Russia cannot dictate its relations with other sovereign states - a stance reaffirmed by Ukraine's foreign minister on Tuesday.

"Russia does not have the right to vote on Ukraine's NATO membership. This is a red line that neither Ukraine nor our partners will cross," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the RBK-Ukraine media outlet.

He added: "No matter how many times Russian diplomats go around in circles, the starting line for discussing security guarantees in the Euro-Atlantic space should begin with Russia's de-escalation of the security situation near the Ukrainian border and Russia's withdrawal from Donbass and Crimea."

Moscow seized the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, and Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops in the easterly Donbass region since then in a war that has killed some 15,000 people.

Ukraine was under Moscow's rule for centuries, including as part of the Soviet Union, and President Vladimir Putin has said the prospect of NATO admitting it as a member, or stationing weapons there that could strike Russia, is a "red line".

US President Joe Biden warned Putin in two conversations last month that any new Russian aggression would trigger severe economic costs in the form of unprecedented sanctions. Putin responded that such moves would be a colossal mistake and lead to a complete rupture in relations.

Top News

Russia / Ukraine / tank / drills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

A dream come true in medical science

Now | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

23h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

15h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

15h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

15h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment