Russia halts Japan peace treaty talks over sanctions

Reuters
21 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 09:51 pm

Russia and Japan have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities because of the standoff which has held back economic ties between the two near-neighbors

Russia has decided to withdraw from peace treaty talks with Japan following sanctions imposed by Tokyo over Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Russia and Japan have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities because of the standoff which has held back economic ties between the two near-neighbors.

Russia also said that Russia had withdrawn from talks with Japan about joint business projects on the Kuril islands.

