Russia fines Google over Ukraine 'fakes', far-right content: TASS

World+Biz

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 03:36 pm

Related News

Russia fines Google over Ukraine 'fakes', far-right content: TASS

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 03:36 pm
The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 20, 2020. Picture taken January 20, 2020. Photo : Reuters
The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 20, 2020. Picture taken January 20, 2020. Photo : Reuters

A Russian court has fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google 11 million roubles ($137,763) for failing to delete what it terms "fake" information about the conflict in Ukraine and YouTube videos produced by Ukrainian far-right groups, TASS reported.

Russia's communications watchdog said earlier this month that it was taking steps to punish Google for "spreading fakes" on YouTube, and has previously warned the US company that it would be fined if it failed to comply, part of a wider battle with foreign tech firms and media to control information flows.

Google was found guilty of committing administrative violations and fined 4 million roubles and 7 million roubles in two cases, Moscow's Tagansky District Court said on Thursday.

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The TASS news agency said the fines pertained to what Moscow considers the distribution of inaccurate data about Russian troops losses and civilian casualties in Ukraine, as well as the distribution of video clips on YouTube produced by Ukrainian far-right groups such as the nationalist Azov battalion.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Russia has blocked some foreign social media firms, including Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Instagram, with domestic firms looking to pick up the pieces. YouTube, though under increasing pressure from the Russian government, remains available.

The RIA news agency on Thursday reported that another case had been drawn up against Google for what it said was the distribution of videos on YouTube that called for terror attacks in Russia.

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / google / Google Inc / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

5h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

6h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

7h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

8h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

2h | Videos
Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

2h | Videos
What’s going on in Bollywood?

What’s going on in Bollywood?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home