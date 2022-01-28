Russia does not want war with Ukraine, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

World+Biz

Reuters
28 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Russia does not want war with Ukraine, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Reuters
28 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Russia does not want war with Ukraine, says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow did not want war with Ukraine and spoke positively about security proposals received from the United States.

The US proposals were better than proposals received from NATO, said Lavrov, who said he expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the next couple of weeks.

Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin would decide how to respond to the proposals.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / Ukraine hostage crisis / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

10h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

12h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building