Russia to deploy Sarmat missiles by autumn in 'historic' nuclear upgrade

World+Biz

Reuters
23 April, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

Russia to deploy Sarmat missiles by autumn in 'historic' nuclear upgrade

Reuters
23 April, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 04:53 pm
A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released on April 20, 2022. Reuters.
A Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is test-launched by the Russian military at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released on April 20, 2022. Reuters.

Russia said on Saturday it plans to deploy its newly tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of mounting nuclear strikes against the United States, by autumn.

The target stated by Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, is an ambitious one as Russia reported its first test-launch only on Wednesday and Western military experts say more will be needed before the missile can be deployed.

Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls world's best

The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.

This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical issues, marks a show of strength by Russia at a time when the war in Ukraine has sent tensions with the United States and its allies soaring to their highest levels since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Rogozin said in an interview with Russian state TV that the missiles would be deployed with a unit in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, about 3,000 km (1,860 miles) east of Moscow.

He said they would be placed at the same sites and in the same silos as the Soviet-era Voyevoda missiles they are replacing, something that would save "colossal resources and time".

The launch of the "super-weapon" was an historic event that would guarantee the security of Russia's children and grandchildren for the next 30-40 years, Rogozin added.

Western concern at the risk of nuclear war has increased since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.  with a speech in which he pointedly referred to Moscow's nuclear forces and warned that any attempt to get in Russia's way "will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history."

"The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month.

Top News

Ukraine war / Russia Ukraine war / Nuclear missiles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

3h | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

7h | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

8h | Panorama
Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why should we eat dates?

Why should we eat dates?

2h | Videos
Technological innovation to replace old batteries

Technological innovation to replace old batteries

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Black money whitening scope yet to bear fruit

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sharbat-E-Mohabbat!

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?