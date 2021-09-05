Russia denies it has discussed participation in G7 meeting

Reuters
05 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:10 pm

Reuters
05 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony launching the Talas Gold Mining Plant at Kyrgyzstan&#039;s Jerooy gold deposit via a video link in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony launching the Talas Gold Mining Plant at Kyrgyzstan's Jerooy gold deposit via a video link in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia on Sunday denied it has discussed participation in an online G7 ministerial meeting about Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

China and Russia are expected to take part in the meeting despite not being members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, Nikkei reported earlier on Sunday, referring to comments Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi made on NHK television.

"We received signals from Berlin and Paris two days ago regarding some meeting, but there was nothing said about G7," Interfax quoted Zakharova as saying.

