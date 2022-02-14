Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment, UK’s top diplomat warns

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a G7 foreign and development ministers session with guest countries and ASEAN nations on the final day of the summit in Liverpool, Britain, 12 December, 2021. PHOTO: Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

The United Kingdom's foreign minister has said Russia could invade Ukraine "at any moment", citing the latest intelligence seen by London.

"Latest information suggests Russia could invade at any moment and we urge the Kremlin to deescalate," Liz Truss tweeted following a meeting of the government's crisis response committee (COBR), report BBC.

"Our focus is on prioritising the safety and security of British nationals in Ukraine," she added.