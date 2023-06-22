Russia considering US request to visit journalist Evan Gershkovich - Ifax

Reuters
22 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 01:01 pm

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday (22 June) that Moscow was considering a request from the United States to visit journalist Evan Gershkovich who is being held on spying charges he denies, the Interfax news agency reported.

A hearing in Gershkovich's case is due later on Thursday.

Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested in March on espionage charges after Russia's FSB security service accused him of collecting military secrets in the city of Yekaterinburg.

Gershkovich and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, strongly deny the charges.

He was initially remanded in custody until 29 May, but a court last month extended his detention until 30 August.

The United States says he has been wrongfully detained and has called for his immediate release. The US House of Representatives voted unanimously on Tuesday for a resolution calling on Russia to release him.

