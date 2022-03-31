Russia confirms ex-US Marine Reed is on hunger strike

Reuters
31 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
31 March, 2022

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants&#039; cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia's state prison service told Reuters on Thursday that jailed ex-US Marine Trevor Reed had declared a hunger strike on 28 March to protest disciplinary action against him, but that he had repeatedly tested negative for tuberculosis.

The 30-year-old Texan's parents met US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, having raised fears that their son had contracted tuberculosis in a jail in Russia's Mordovia region. 

They said that their son, who is serving a nine-year term, had been exposed to an inmate with active tuberculosis in December, had not been tested or received proper medical care despite his health worsening, and had been put in solitary confinement.

In a written statement, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service denied that Reed had been in contact with anyone suffering from tuberculosis and said that repeated tests for the illness had come back negative.

It described his health as satisfactory and said that medical workers were constantly monitoring him.

"T. Reed declared a hunger strike on Monday ... because he disagreed with a punishment imposed on him by the facility's disciplinary commission in view of the circumstances of the offence and the previous behaviour of the convict," he said.

The statement did not say what the punishment was or why it was imposed.

A Moscow court convicted Reed of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk on a visit to Moscow in 2019. He denied the charges and the United States called his trial a "theater of the absurd."

