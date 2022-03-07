Russia-China trade turnover rises by 38.5% to $26.43 bln in January-February
Exports to Russia increased by 41.5% over two months, the General Administration of Customs of China informed
The trade turnover between Russia and China in January-February increased by 38.5% year-on-year reaching $26.43 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China announced on Monday.
Thus, exports to Russia increased by 41.5% over two months and amounted to about $12.62 bln. Imports of Russian goods and services increased by 35.8% to $13.81 bln, reports TASS.
Russia's positive balance in January-February reached $1.19 bln, rising by 26.3%.
Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2020 decreased by 2.9% (to $107.76 bln) due to the pandemic, and in 2021 it grew by 35.8%, reaching a record high of $146.88 bln.