Russia-China trade turnover rises by 38.5% to $26.43 bln in January-February

Since 2018, Xi has called Putin his ‘best friend,’ but the friendship remains a wary one. Photo: Reuters

The trade turnover between Russia and China in January-February increased by 38.5% year-on-year reaching $26.43 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China announced on Monday.

Thus, exports to Russia increased by 41.5% over two months and amounted to about $12.62 bln. Imports of Russian goods and services increased by 35.8% to $13.81 bln, reports TASS.

Russia's positive balance in January-February reached $1.19 bln, rising by 26.3%.

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2020 decreased by 2.9% (to $107.76 bln) due to the pandemic, and in 2021 it grew by 35.8%, reaching a record high of $146.88 bln.