Russia-China relations currently at all-time high: Russian official

World+Biz

BSS/TASS
11 July, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 01:06 pm

Related News

Russia-China relations currently at all-time high: Russian official

BSS/TASS
11 July, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 01:06 pm
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Russian-Chinese comprehensive cooperation relations are at an all-time high, Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev said on Tuesday.

"Today, Russian-Chinese relations are at all-time high in terms of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction. Furthermore, they have entered a new stage and have become an important factor in the development of the two countries, ensuring their security, strengthening international positions, and providing a reliable guarantee of maintaining peace and stability on our entire planet," Kosachev said at a meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and China's National People's Congress.

A delegation from the Russian parliament is visiting China at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (the country's top legislative body).

Top News / China / Europe

China / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

53m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

58m | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

4h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

17h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

21h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency