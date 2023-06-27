Russia, China capable of thwarting dangerous designs by West, NATO in Eurasia: Ambassador

World+Biz

BSS/TASS
27 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 05:02 pm

Related News

Russia, China capable of thwarting dangerous designs by West, NATO in Eurasia: Ambassador

BSS/TASS
27 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 05:02 pm
Russia, China capable of thwarting dangerous designs by West, NATO in Eurasia: Ambassador

Russia and China are capable of thwarting the dangerous plans of the West and NATO, which are trying to disrupt the unity of the Eurasian space, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday.

"The Washington-driven North Atlantic Alliance is trying to lend a global scope to its activities. It seeks to penetrate into the Asia-Pacific region and is trying to divide the Eurasian space into a network of exclusive clubs and military blocs," he said at the opening ceremony of the Eighth International Conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era" organized by the Russian Council on International Affairs and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. "These are very dangerous plans <...> but I am convinced that Russia and China are capable of thwarting these dangerous plans through joint efforts."

As Morgulov clarified, in this context the "consolidation of Russia-China foreign policy coordination" remains highly relevant.

"In this regard, I express my great hope that today you will have an in-depth discussion of all of these issues and have a substantive conversation with relevant recommendations and advice for us, for practitioners, which would address both our bilateral efforts with China and [joint actions] at such important international platforms as the UN, the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), and the BRICS," the ambassador concluded.

Since 2015, the Russian Council on International Affairs and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences have held annual joint conferences in Moscow and Beijing. They have become leading forums for Russian and Chinese experts to discuss pressing international issues and bilateral cooperation. This time, the focus will be on the challenges China and Russia are facing in the current complex global geopolitical situation.

Russia-China Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

6h | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

9h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

5h | TBS Stories
The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

6h | TBS Stories
FIRE movement: A way to retire early

FIRE movement: A way to retire early

7h | TBS Career
A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production