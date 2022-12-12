Russia can attend APEC meetings, says host United States

World+Biz

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 01:05 pm

Related News

Russia can attend APEC meetings, says host United States

Reuters
12 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Leaders attend the retreat session of the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea November 18, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
Leaders attend the retreat session of the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea November 18, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Russia will be invited to attend meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc hosted by the United States next year, a US official said on Monday.

As "good stewards of APEC", the United States will invite Russia, which is a member of the 21-country bloc, Matt Murray, a senior US official for APEC, told a media briefing in Singapore.

Relations between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated to their worst in 60 years since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, an act it justifies as a "special military operation", but which has prompted sanctions and condemnation from Western nations as well as countries like Singapore.

At an APEC meeting hosted by Thailand in May, representatives from the United States and some other countries walked out of a meeting in protest of Russia's actions in Ukraine when Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Bali last month despite an invitation from host Indonesia, which had resisted pressure from Western countries to disinvite the leader and even expel Russia from the bloc.

Murray did not say if Putin would attend next year's APEC leaders' meeting in San Francisco. The Russian leader was represented by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov at the leaders' meeting hosted by Thailand last month.

APEC / APEC summit / US-Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

2h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

1h | TBS Insight
Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

Reasons why Elon Musk is repeatedly in the headlines

1h | TBS World
Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

Vibrant US market could make up for RMG export losses in EU

2h | TBS Insight
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

16h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis