Russia to build Central Asia's first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan

World+Biz

Reuters
27 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:22 pm

Related News

Russia to build Central Asia's first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan

The nuclear deal, if implemented, will showcase Russia's ability to export not only energy, but also high-tech products to new Asian markets, at a time when the West is increasing pressure on it through sanctions.

Reuters
27 May, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:22 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attend a meeting at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan May 27, 2024. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attend a meeting at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Uzbekistan May 27, 2024. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia will build a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, the first such project in post-Soviet Central Asia, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Monday at a meeting with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The nuclear deal, if implemented, will showcase Russia's ability to export not only energy, but also high-tech products to new Asian markets, at a time when the West is increasing pressure on it through sanctions.

Putin said Russia would put $400 million into a joint investment fund of $500 million to finance projects in Uzbekistan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mirziyoyev also said Tashkent was interested in buying more oil and gas from Russia, a reversal of decades-long practice where Moscow imported hydrocarbons from Central Asia.

The Uzbek president described Putin's visit as "historic".

"It heralds the beginning of a new age in the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance relations between our countries," he said.

Putin also called Tashkent Moscow's "strategic partner and reliable ally".

According to documents published by the Kremlin, Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom will build up to six nuclear reactors with a capacity of 55 megawatts each in Uzbekistan, a much smaller-scale project than the 2.4 gigawatts one agreed in 2018 which remains to be finalised.

There are no nuclear power plants in any of the five ex-Soviet Central Asian republics, although Uzbekistan and its neighbour Kazakhstan, both uranium producers, have long said their growing economies needed them.

The Kazakh project, however, can only move ahead after a national referendum which has not yet been scheduled.

"Nearly all the leading countries of the world ensure their energy security and sustainable development with the help of nuclear energy," Mirziyoyev said.

ENERGY SUPPLIES

Taking advantage of Russia's campaign to redirect its gas exports to Asia amid a rift with the West over Ukraine, Uzbekistan last October started importing Russian natural gas via the same pipeline which had previously pumped it in the reverse direction.

Although its own gas production remains substantial at about 50 billion cubic metres a year, Uzbekistan struggles to fully meet domestic demand, and Russian supplies have allowed it to avert an energy crisis.

"(Gas) exports are running well ahead of schedule and we are ready to increase their volume if needed," Putin said.

According to Mirziyoyev, Tashkent is also keen to increase imports of Russian oil.

The two leaders also said their governments were working on large projects in mining, metals, and chemicals.

Uzbekistan, whose economy depends heavily on remittances from migrant labourers working in Russia, has maintained close ties with Moscow after it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

However, Mirziyoyev and other leaders in the region have never spoken in support of what the Kremlin calls its special military operation in Ukraine, and all countries in the region are also working with the West on projects such as cargo shipping routes designed to bypass Russia.

Top News

Russia / Uzbekistan / Nuclear Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

13h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

10h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

Ex-IG Benazir Ahmed seeks more assets

20m | Videos
How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

45m | Videos
Shahi Tukra Recipe

Shahi Tukra Recipe

3h | Videos
Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

5h | Videos