Russia boosted forces on Ukraine border over weekend: Pentagon

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 09:21 am

Related News

Russia boosted forces on Ukraine border over weekend: Pentagon

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Monday the end of some of Moscow's massive military drills in Russia and Belarus, though he told Putin others were ongoing

BSS/AFP
15 February, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 09:21 am
Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
Pentagon. Photo: Reuters

Russia strengthened its forces amassed on the border of Ukraine over the weekend, the Pentagon's spokesman said Monday, despite Moscow's announcement that it was ending some military drills.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "continues to add forces along that border with Ukraine and in Belarus, even just over the course of the weekend, he's well north of 100,000," spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

"It's not just the numbers," Kirby continued. "It's combined arms capabilities that he has available to him from everything from armor to infantry to special operations to cyber and air and missile defense."

The United States has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, and their Western allies have threatened a crippling package of economic sanctions in response.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Monday the end of some of Moscow's massive military drills in Russia and Belarus, though he told Putin others were ongoing.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Putin that there was a "chance" of reaching an agreement on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possible climbdown amid the raging tensions.

"Our possibilities are far from being exhausted, they certainly should not continue indefinitely, but I would suggest continuing and ramping them up," Lavrov said in a carefully choreographed meeting with Putin.

Despite the signs of easing tensions, Kirby reaffirmed that the Kremlin leader has all the capabilities to launch a vast, conventional military offensive in Ukraine at any time, or even a smaller attack to destabilize the country.

Top News

Pentagon / Russia / force

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

18h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

19h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

20h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

17h | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

17h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

17h | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director