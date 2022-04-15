Russia blocks Radio France Internationale, Moscow Times websites

World+Biz

Reuters
15 April, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 10:18 pm

Related News

Russia blocks Radio France Internationale, Moscow Times websites

The Moscow Times, whose English-language website was unaffected, said in a statement the move was due to a story about the conflict in Ukraine

Reuters
15 April, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 10:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Russia has blocked access to the websites of Radio France Internationaleand the Russian-language service of The Moscow Times, the communications regulator said, in the latest restrictions on media since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Moscow Times, whose English-language website was unaffected, said in a statement the move was due to a story about the conflict in Ukraine. RFI, which broadcasts in 16 languages including Russian, said it had not been provided with an explanation.

Russia's communications watchdog did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Moscow Times said Russian internet providers had started to block its Russian-language site after a notice from the communications watchdog.

The newspaper, which has covered Russia for three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union, said on its English-language website that its Russian service was blocked after it published what "authorities call a false report on riot police officers refusing to fight in Ukraine".

The April 4 article was still on the newspaper's Russian website on Friday.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 Feb. in what it calls a "special military operation" to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Russia has placed restrictions on reporting on the conflict. Moscow says Western media have provided an excessively partial narrative of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Top News

Moscow Times / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

1d | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

11h | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

11h | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals