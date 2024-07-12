In Russia, Biden's verbal slip over Putin's name elicits mockery and unease

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 07:44 pm

In Russia, Biden's verbal slip over Putin's name elicits mockery and unease

Biden mixing up the names of his Republican rival Donald Trump with that of Kamala Harris, his vice-president, was also given coverage

US President Joe Biden reacts as he attends a press conference during NATO&#039;s 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, US, July 11, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden reacts as he attends a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, US, July 11, 2024. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Joe Biden has shown he is "a pro-Russian candidate being controlled by the Kremlin," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman joked on Friday, after the US president misspoke and introduced Ukraine's leader as "President Putin" before correcting himself.

Video of the gaffe at a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday featured prominently on news bulletins in Russia, where state TV commentators have long depicted Biden, 81, as a senile old man who risks stumbling into World War Three unlike Putin, 71, whom they portray as a strategic genius.

Biden mixing up the names of his Republican rival Donald Trump with that of Kamala Harris, his vice-president, was also given coverage.

Olga Skabeyeva, a pro-Kremlin TV commentator, posted a clip of Biden's Putin name fumble on her social media feed with a crying with laughter emoji.

"The show from Joe goes on!," she wrote separately beneath footage of the Trump/Harris name mix-up.

The Kremlin said Biden's errors had been widely noticed.

"We noticed that the whole world paid attention to what happened... It's clear that these were slips of the tongue," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He said Biden's gaffes were "an internal US topic" but that the Kremlin had also noted his disrespectful comments about Putin, whom the US leader referred to as "a murderous madman".

"This is unacceptable to us, and we don't think it in any way makes an American head of state look good," said Peskov.

But it was Biden's verbal slips that dominated media coverage and commentary inside Russia.

Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, said anyone could make a mistake, but that Biden seemed to make one every day because he was "retarded".

Maria Zakharova, Russia's high-profile Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, published a sarcastic commentary that used Biden's error in introducing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as "President Putin" to mock what Moscow says are false US allegations it has meddled in US politics.

"It seems to me that the notorious 'Russian interference in the American elections' cannot be hidden any longer - there is a pro-Russian candidate (Biden) who is controlled by the 'hand of the Kremlin,'" Zakharova joked on her official Telegram account.

Biden's gaffes come at a moment when he is facing calls from some fellow Democrats to abandon his re-election bid.

Hawkish foreign policy commentators in Russia said Biden's slips were further proof of his declining mental abilities and some expressed alarm that the world's most powerful military power was led by someone whose cognitive abilities appeared to be getting progressively worse.

The Kremlin is watching the US election closely.

US-Russia relations plunged to their lowest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022, in what it calls "a special military operation" that it says is designed to protect its own national security.

Washington is Ukraine's biggest sponsor and Moscow has sent signals in recent weeks that it is open to a deal to end the war, albeit on maximalist terms that Kyiv has dismissed as tantamount to surrender.

While Putin has said the outcome of the US election in November is unlikely to change anything for Russia, he has taken a public interest in Trump's reported ideas to end the conflict.

Putin said earlier this month that he believed Trump was sincere about wanting to end the war, but did not know how Trump planned to do so if elected.

