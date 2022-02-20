Russia, Belarus Create Rapid Response Force

Military vehicles are seen during the joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at a firing range in the Brest Region, Belarus February 3, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Russia and Belarus are discussing further steps to test the military capacity of their Union State, and have created a rapid response force, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on a video posted on his ministry's Telegram.

"Our presidents have said it at their meetings over and over: we don't want war," Khrenin said. "But they aren't listening, or don't want to hear us." reports Bloomberg.

The allies announced earlier they would extend joint drills in Belarus past the planned end on Sunday, and that Russian troops would remain in Belarus indefinitely.