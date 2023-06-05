Russia begins Baltic Sea drills one day after Nato

Reuters
05 June, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 03:13 pm

A Russian warship takes part in naval exercises in the Baltic Sea, in this still image taken from video released June 5, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A Russian warship takes part in naval exercises in the Baltic Sea, in this still image taken from video released June 5, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Russia said on Monday it began holding naval drills in the Baltic Sea, one day after Nato member states kicked off their annual Baltic drills.

On the Nato side, 6,000 personnel, 50 ships and more than 45 aircraft are taking part, with Finland participating for the first time as an alliance member, the United States Navy said.

The Russian military said up to 40 ships and boats, 25 aircraft and around 3,500 personnel will take part in its exercises, which are scheduled to last until 15 June.

Moscow also began drills in the Sea of Japan and far eastern Sea of Okhotsk on Monday, which will involve over 60 warships and support vessels from its Pacific Fleet.

