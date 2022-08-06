Russia bans Western investors from selling banking, key energy stakes

World+Biz

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 09:12 am

Related News

Russia bans Western investors from selling banking, key energy stakes

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 09:12 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of the country&#039;s metallurgical sector, via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 1, 2022. Sputnik/Pavel Byrkin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of the country's metallurgical sector, via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia August 1, 2022. Sputnik/Pavel Byrkin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia has banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks until the end of the year, stepping up pressure in the sanctions stand-off with the West.

Western countries and allies, including Japan, have piled financial restrictions on Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in late February. Moscow retaliated with obstacles for Western businesses and their allies leaving Russia, and in some cases seized their assets.

The decree, signed by President Vladimir Putin and published on Friday, immediately bans investors from countries which supported sanctions on Russia from selling their assets in production sharing agreements (PSA), banks, strategic entities, companies producing energy equipment, as well as in other projects, from oil and gas production to coal and nickel.

Putin could issue a special waiver in certain cases for the deals to go ahead, the decree said, and the government and the central bank should prepare a list of banks for the Kremlin's approval. The decree mentioned no investors by name.

Taking the Hit

The ban covers almost all big financial and energy projects where foreign investors still have stakes, including the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project.

On Thursday, Russian state oil champion Rosneft (ROSN.MM) blamed Exxon Mobil for falling output at the Sakhalin-1 group of fields, after the US energy major said it was in the process of transferring its 30% stake "to another party." 

Separately, a government decree signed on 2 August gave foreign investors at the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project - Royal Dutch Shell and Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp - a month to claim their stakes in a new entity which will replace the existing project.

The new decree does not cover the Sakhalin-2 project, it said.

Exxon declined to comment. On Thursday, before the ban, Exxon said it has made significant progress exiting the Sakhalin-1 venture and that the pull out is a complex process. As a former operator, Exxon has "an obligation to ensure the safety of people, protection of the environment and integrity of operations," spokesperson Casey Norton said on Thursday.

Shell was looking for options to withdraw from the project while Japan's government reiterated its wish for the Japanese companies to maintain their stakes there.

Italy's UniCredit and Intesa, US group Citi and Austria's Raiffeisen continue to search for options to exit Russia, while others such as Societe Generale, (ROSB.MM) and HSBC have found a way out. 

Citigroup declined to comment on Friday, but on Thursday, the bank said in a filing it will continue to reduce its operations and exposures to Russia.

Citigroup has ceased soliciting any new business or new clients in Russia, it said.

Citigroup disclosed $8.4 billion in Russia exposure as of June 30, compared with $7.9 billion at the end of the first quarter. The exposure rose due to a rise in the value of the ruble.

Top News

Russia / Investor / energy / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of intra-city buses in the capital decreased significantly since Saturday morning following the government&#039;s move to hike fuel prices. The photo shows an empty Farmgate, one of the busiest Dhaka intersections, on Saturday, 6 August, 2022. taken Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

2h | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

3h | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Project Syndicate

Rising US interest rates won’t trigger another Asian financial crisis

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fuel prices have more than doubled

Fuel prices have more than doubled

52m | Videos
Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

Ronaldo is the most abused on Twitter

57m | Videos
Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

Increase in oil prices leads to fare hikes

2h | Videos
Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

Record hike in fuel oil prices: was it essential?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor