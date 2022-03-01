5 dead as Russia attacks TV tower in Kyiv, signal disrupted

This handout picture released on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian Interior ministry on March 1, 2022 show the smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv. Photo: AFP

At least five persons died on Tuesday after Russian troops attacked the main television tower in the heart of the Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

The attack potentially disrupted the tower's signal, said Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko.

A blast was heard around Kyiv and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the interior ministry said, adding that equipment had been damaged and television channels "won't work for a while".

Russia targeted Kyiv's main tv broadcast tower just now. Ukrainian tv channels are offline for now while they switch to "alternate routes" for broadcasting. -@Euan_MacDonald reports. pic.twitter.com/ZwSRbe4pS3— Ben Birnbach🟣 (@BenBirnbach) March 1, 2022

While they knocked out some state broadcasting, it is being said the remaining structure was intact.

Earlier on Tuesday, the main square of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, was bombed by Russian missile. Several residential areas were also targeted, according to media reports. At least eight people are believed to have died in the airstrike.