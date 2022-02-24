Russia attack is one of 'darkest hours for Europe since World War II': EU foreign policy chief

European Commission vice-president Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy, in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Russia's attack on Ukraine Thursday ranked among the "darkest hours for Europe" in nearly 80 years, according to the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"These are among the darkest hours for Europe since the end of World War II," he said, reports the CNN.

Borrell promised "urgent assistance to Ukraine," as well as supporting evacuation efforts, including of EU staff.