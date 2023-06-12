Russia arrests US citizen on drug dealing charges

World+Biz

Reuters
12 June, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:29 am

Related News

Russia arrests US citizen on drug dealing charges

Reuters
12 June, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:29 am
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

A US musician and former paratrooper has been arrested in Moscow on drug dealing charges and his court appearance, locked in a metal cage, has been shown on Russian state television.

Russia's court system named the detained American as Michael Travis Leake, 51, who was formerly a songwriter and musician in the Russian "Lovi Noch" ("Catch the night") rock band.

A US State Department spokesperson confirmed that Leake was detained in Moscow, adding that officials from the US embassy there attended his arraignment on 10 June.

"When a US citizen is detained overseas, the Department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance," the Department spokesperson said in emailed responses.

"We will continue to monitor the case closely."

Rossiya 24 state television showed Leake standing in a court cage while REN TV showed a picture of him being detained on 6 June in Moscow, lying on the floor in his underpants and a T-shirt with his hands restrained behind his back.

"On 10 June, 2023, Moscow's Khamovniki District Court took a measure of restraint against a US citizen," according to a statement on the Telegram messaging app by Moscow's courts of general jurisdiction.

"The former paratrooper and a musician, who is accused of running a drug dealing business involving young people, will remain in custody until 6 August, 2023."

It was not clear if Leake had a lawyer. Reuters was unable to reach Leake for comment as he was in Russian custody. Messages to the band he was involved in went unanswered.

REN TV said a suspicious substance was found at Leake's apartment.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that if found guilty, Leake could face up to 12 years in prison.

A source who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation told Reuters that the rock group he was part of had not played a concert since 2019.

When Leake initially came to Moscow, he worked as an English teacher and helped translate songs for Russian bands.

Since the war in Ukraine began in February last year the United States has repeatedly told its citizens to leave Russia due to the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

Last December, US basketball star Brittney Griner was released in a prisoner swap, having been sentenced to nine years in a penal colony for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil - which is banned in Russia - after a judicial process labelled a sham by Washington.

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian penal colony after being convicted of espionage charges that Washington also says are a sham.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen, was arrested in March on espionage charges that he, the Journal and Washington deny.

Russia-US / US Citizen / Drug

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

1h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

19h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

20h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

20h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

19h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis