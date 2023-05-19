Russia adds ICC prosecutor who sought Putin's arrest to wanted list

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 10:21 pm

Russia adds ICC prosecutor who sought Putin's arrest to wanted list

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 10:21 pm
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin speak to journalists as they visit the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike late November, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vyshhorod, outside Kyiv, Ukraine 28 February, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin speak to journalists as they visit the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike late November, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vyshhorod, outside Kyiv, Ukraine 28 February, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Russia has issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who in March prepared an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges, Russian media reported on Friday (19 May).

The British prosecutor, Karim Khan, was added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list, Russian media said, citing the ministry's database.

Moscow opened cases against Khan and three ICC judges on 20 March, days after the order for Putin's arrest.

The ICC warrant orders the arrest of Putin and Russia's ombudsman for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for war crimes charges relating to the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Russia and Putin deny any war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine, saying they are victims of Western aggression and lies.

