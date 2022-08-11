Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize their divorce, remain 'friends'

World+Biz

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 08:41 pm

Related News

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize their divorce, remain 'friends'

Reuters
11 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 08:41 pm
Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride&#039;s church following a service to celebrate their wedding which took place on Friday, in London, Britain March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride's church following a service to celebrate their wedding which took place on Friday, in London, Britain March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Actress and model Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce, according to a statement released by the couple.

The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on 1 July from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees. 

A statement released by Murdoch's attorney, Robert Cohen, and Judy Poller, a lawyer representing Hall, and provided to Reuters on Thursday, confirmed the couple had finalized their divorce but "remain good friends."

Hall said in the petition filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court that she was "unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch's) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained."

Murdoch married Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016. The Fox Corp chairman and his former supermodel wife were frequent fodder for the tabloids, which chronicled their wedding at Spencer House and the festivities surrounding the elder Murdoch's 90th birthday celebration last year at Tavern on the Green in New York City.

Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, was seen as unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses in which he holds stakes including Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News Channel, and News Corp . Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40% stake in voting shares of each company.

Hall previously was a longtime partner of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children.

Top News

Rupert Murdoch / Jerry Hall / Divorce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system