Rudy Giuliani sued for $10 million by former aide over alleged sexual assault

World+Biz

Reuters
16 May, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 08:10 pm

Related News

Rudy Giuliani sued for $10 million by former aide over alleged sexual assault

Accuser said Giuliani made clear that satisfying his sexual demands was an "absolute requirement" of her job.

Reuters
16 May, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A former associate of Rudy Giuliani is suing him for sexual assault, accusing Donald Trump's former personal lawyer of hiring her to fulfill his desire for a sexual relationship.

In a civil complaint filed on Monday and seeking at least $10 million, Noelle Dunphy said Giuliani began abusing her almost immediately after hiring her as an off-the-books employee in January 2019.

She said Giuliani made clear that satisfying his sexual demands was an "absolute requirement" of her job.

Dunphy had first publicly discussed her accusations in January but added many new details in a 69-page complaint filed against Giuliani and three of his namesake companies in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said the former New York City mayor "unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy.

"Mayor Giuliani's lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims," he added.

Giuliani, 78, was named Time magazine's 2001 Person of the Year and became known as "America's Mayor" for his response to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Dunphy said Giuliani promised to pay her $1 million a year and represent her for free in separate legal matters concerning domestic abuse but said he had to defer her pay until he settled his "acrimonious" divorce from his third wife, Judith.

According to Monday's complaint, Giuliani "forced Ms. Dunphy to perform oral sex on him" throughout their relationship.

Dunphy also said Giuliani went on "alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks" that made her work environment unbearable and fired her in January 2021 without paying her deferred salary.

"Giuliani presented himself as a generous employer and a hero," the complaint said. "He was neither.... Through this case, Ms. Dunphy seeks a measure of justice from a man who thought his power and connections rendered him untouchable."

The case is Dunphy v Giuliani et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 650033/2023.

Top News

Rudy Giuliani / sexual abuse / sexual assault / Donald Trump / America / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

9h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

10h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1h | TBS Stories
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

3h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

6h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman