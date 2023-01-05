Romanian authorities seize ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate's car collection

Andrew Tate in a Rolls-Royce Wraith he bought in London in July. Andrew Tate / YouTube

Romanian authorities have seized 11 cars belonging to misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

The cars were taken in the wake of their arrest on 29 December on allegations of human-trafficking and exploiting women to produce porn.

Tate, who once appeared briefly on Big Brother, has referred to married women as "property" that their husbands own, reports The Independent.

In footage where Tate talks about feminism, the former kickboxer claims women should "shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee".

Romanian authorities seized the car collection, estimated to be worth over five million euros, as well a number of buildings including one where the brothers lived and allegedly held six young women, according to a local news report.

A Buggati Chiron, a Rolls Royce, two Ferraris and a Porsche were seized, according to Romanian outlet Spy News.

Tate, who has been banned from a number of social media platforms for infringing rules, boasted about his car collection in a tweet targeting climate activist Greta Thunberg. Her unimpressed response went viral, garnering nearly four million likes and 300m views.Ramona Bolla, of anti-organised crime agency Diicot, said four suspects, including Tate, will be held for 30 days after a judge lengthened their initial detention period of 24 hours. Ms Bolla noted the decision was not final and the suspects have the right to appeal.