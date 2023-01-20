Romania court extends police detention for influencer Andrew Tate, his brother

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, January 10, 2023. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody till 27 February after having their police detention extended by a Romanian court, BBC has reported.

The two brother are being investigated for alleged sexual assault and exploitation when a judge ordered that they be held in jail for an additional 30 days as police gather evidence.

A written statement for this extension will be given later.

Both Tate and his brother reject the accusations directed towards them.

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate has millions of online fans despite being banned from TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for making misogynistic remarks.