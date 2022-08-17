Rohingya refugees in India's capital to be given flats, security

Reuters
17 August, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 12:53 pm

Rohingya refugees in India's capital to be given flats, security

Reuters
17 August, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 12:53 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in India's capital will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection, a government minister said on Wednesday, signalling a change in the stance towards members of the Muslim minority.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge," Minister for Housing and Urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, outlining new provisions for Rohingya refugees in New Delhi.

"India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," Puri said.

Puri did not elaborate on what he said would be "round-the- clock" police protection but there have been isolated incidents of violence towards Rohingya in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has previously tried to send back members of the Muslim minority from predominately Buddhist Myanmar, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled from persecution and waves of violence in their homeland over the years.

