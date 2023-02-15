Rohingya refugees donate blankets to Turkiye earthquake victims

World+Biz

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 10:29 am

Related News

Rohingya refugees donate blankets to Turkiye earthquake victims

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 10:29 am
Rohingya refugees donate blankets to Turkiye earthquake victims

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have donated 700 blankets and 200 jackets to earthquake survivors in southeastern Turkiye.

The donations were bought with cash contributions from Rohingya refugees living in camps in Cox's Bazar and delivered to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's offices in Dhaka, reports Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

"Turkiye has been one of our primary aid providers since the beginning of our crisis. How can we sit idle in the face of such a colossal calamity involving our dearest friend?" said Sahat Zia Hero, a Rohingya community leader.

"We are refugees here and dependent mostly on donations and assistance from others for survival. But this gift carries the unlimited love and solidarity to our Turkish brothers and sisters," he added.

Top News

Rohingya / Turkey Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

21h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

22h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

46m | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

15h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

16h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms