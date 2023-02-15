Rohingya refugees donate blankets to Turkiye earthquake victims

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have donated 700 blankets and 200 jackets to earthquake survivors in southeastern Turkiye.

The donations were bought with cash contributions from Rohingya refugees living in camps in Cox's Bazar and delivered to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's offices in Dhaka, reports Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

"Turkiye has been one of our primary aid providers since the beginning of our crisis. How can we sit idle in the face of such a colossal calamity involving our dearest friend?" said Sahat Zia Hero, a Rohingya community leader.

"We are refugees here and dependent mostly on donations and assistance from others for survival. But this gift carries the unlimited love and solidarity to our Turkish brothers and sisters," he added.