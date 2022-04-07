Rock n' Roll singer Bobby Rydell dies at age 79

World+Biz

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 04:44 pm

Rock n' Roll singer Bobby Rydell dies at age 79

Rydell made his film debut in the 1963 hit musical movie Bye Bye Birdie. He later went on to star in several movies, television series and comedy shows throughout his career

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 04:44 pm
Rock n&#039; Roll singer Bobby Rydell dies at age 79

Rock n' Roll singer and actor Bobby Rydell, a teen idol in the 1950s and 60s who starred in the hit movie musical Bye Bye Birdie and recorded dozens of hits, has died in Pennsylvania, his website said. He was 79.

Rydell died on Tuesday of non-Covid-19 related pneumonia complications in a hospital in Abington, a statement on his website said.

Rydell rose to fame in 1950 as an entertainer on Paul Whiteman's television show Teen Club. In 1959, his single 'Kissin' Time,' landed on Billboard's Hot 100 Hits and launched him into stardom. He sold more than 25 million albums, awarding him 34 top 100 hits, the statement said.

Rydell made his film debut in the 1963 hit musical movie Bye Bye Birdie. He later went on to star in several movies, television series and comedy shows throughout his career.

Rydell made multiple appearances on Dick Clark's American Bandstand and was the high school namesake in the iconic 1978 movie "Grease" a 1950's-era musical teen love story.

Rydell was born Robert Louis Ridarelli on April 26, 1942 in Philadelphia, where a street is named after him.

In 1985, Rydell along with other Philadelphia-area entertainers, Frankie Avalon and Fabian, created The Golden Boys, who performed for decades.

In his biography, "Teen Idol on the Rocks: A Tale of Second Chances," Rydell detailed his struggle with alcohol and depression following the death of his first wife and through a double organ transplant he received in 2012.

Top News

Bobby Rydell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

5h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

6h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

19h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

20h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

20h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma