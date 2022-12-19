Riots broke out in French cities following France's loss to Argentina in FIFA World Cup

Riot police react to clashes that broke out in the streets on Champs-Elysees during the final between France and Argentina | Reuters

After Argentina's historic win in the FIFA World Cup final against France in Qatar, riots erupted in several parts of Paris and other cities in France. Football fans clashed with the riot police and they had to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd gathered streets.

Riot police clashed with the fans on Champs-Elysees in Paris as flares were lit up, reported The Sun.

As many as 115 arrests were made in Paris so far, French outlet LeParisien reported.

Bordeaux, France is dealing with the same Moroccan attack as I reported happening in Nice, ad Lyon... This is beyond ridiculous!!! The police clearly aren't equipped to respond to this! pic.twitter.com/leEnxu4al6— Betty Freedom (@LynMari24290294) December 19, 2022

Hundreds of football fans gathered in the streets to watch the final match. Clashes were reported in other cities including Lyon and Nice as well. Violence broke out even in restaurants and bars.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed fans chucking chairs, fireworks and rocks thrown at riot police in Montpellier.

In Lyon too, riot cops fired tear gas on fans as violence broke out in the city.

Meanwhile, Argentina fans gathered near the Argentine embassy in Paris to celebrate the victory.

Over 14,000 police officers were deployed across France to guarantee security, reports The Week.

In the Qatar World Cup finals on Sunday, Argentina and France scored 3-3, the match went onto further extra-time and later shoot-outs. In the shoot-outs Argentina won the match and emerged as World Cup champions.

Earlier too riots broke out in several parts after Morocco's victory over Belgium in the Qatar World Cup. Football fans smashed shop windows, burnt cars, threw fireworks and set vehicles on fire after Belgium's defeat in the match.

Police had to use water cannons and tear gas to disperse the rioters.