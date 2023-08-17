Rice edges lower as key Asian buyers seek to build stockpiles

World+Biz

Bloomberg
17 August, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 09:03 am

Related News

Rice edges lower as key Asian buyers seek to build stockpiles

Prices are still up 20% this year after surging to the highest since 2008 last week.

Bloomberg
17 August, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 09:03 am
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Rice prices in Asia edged lower after rallying to the highest level in almost 15 years last week as major buyers seek to build domestic stockpiles amid persistent concerns over global supplies.

Thai white rice 5% broken — an Asian benchmark — slipped to $612 a ton on Wednesday, according to data from the Thai Rice Exporters Association. Prices are still up 20% this year after surging to the highest since 2008 last week.

The Philippines, the second-biggest rice importer, is in talks to ship the grain from Vietnam and India to boost its buffers and lower prices, while Indonesia is speeding up inbound shipments to build stockpiles. Rice is vital to the diets of nearly half of the world's population, particularly in Asia and Africa.

Supply concerns escalated after India banned some exports and Thailand urged farmers to switch to crops that require less water as the nation grapples with drier conditions. The countries are the world's two biggest shippers of the grain. The onset of El Niño also threatens global output.

Vietnam's rice exports to Indonesia have surged around 1,500% over the first seven months of 2023, compared with same period last year, customs figures show. Shipments to China are also higher, while those to the Philippines are marginally lower. However, purchases by Manila jumped in July from June.

Top News

rice / Asia / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

Eggonomics 101: How do India, China keep egg prices in check when Bangladesh fails?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

18h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

Foreigners bought 2,486 flats in a decade

20m | TBS Economy
Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

17h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

17h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years