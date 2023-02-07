Rescue workers 'exhausted' as earthquake deaths cross 5,000 in Turkey, Syria

Overwhelmed rescuers struggled to save people trapped under the rubble as the death toll from a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria rose past 5,000 on Tuesday, with despair mounting and the scale of the disaster hampering relief efforts

The magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through both countries early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands more people injured or homeless.

In Turkey, the death toll climbed to 3,419 people, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

Yunus Sezer, who heads the AFAD agency, said an additional 20,534 people were injured, while 6,217 buildings have collapsed.

Children sit in a shopping cart near a collapsed building following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The death toll in Syria, already devastated by more than 11 years of war, stands at more than 1,602, according to the Syrian government and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest, reports Reuters.

Freezing winter weather hampered search efforts for survivors through the night into Tuesday.

People stand near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

AFAD said nearly 8,000 people have been rescued from 4,758 buildings destroyed in the tremors a day earlier.

It said 13,740 search and rescue personnel were deployed and more than 41,000 tents, 100,000 beds and 300,000 blankets had been sent to the region. "The delivery of personnel and vehicles continued uninterrupted during the night," it said.

Turkish and Kurdish communities in Germany have launched donation drives to send money, warm clothes and blankets to victims of a devastating earthquake that tore through Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday.

As news of the disaster spread and sparked frantic appeals for help, volunteers began collecting aid in Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich for the thousands left injured or homeless after their homes were destroyed.

Germany has around 2.3 million people of Turkish origin, the largest Turkish diaspora community in the world, according to the Turkish Community in Germany.

04:50pm (BST): Syria's Red Crescent ready to deliver aid to opposition-held areas

Syria's Red Crescent is ready to deliver relief aid to all the country's regions including opposition-held areas and is urging the United Nation to facilitate this, its head said on Tuesday.

"We do not differentiate between any of the Syrian people. We are the Syrian Arab Red Crescent for all the Syrian people," Khaled Hboubati told in a news conference.

04:49pm (BST): Quake halts UN cross-border aid to Syria, unclear when will resume

The flow of critical UN aid from Turkey to northwest Syria has temporarily halted due to damage to roads and other logistical issues related to the deadly earthquake that struck the two countries on Monday, a UN spokesperson said.

Even before the quake struck in the early hours of Monday, the United Nations estimated that more than 4 million people in northwest Syria, many displaced by the war and living in camps, depended on cross-border aid.

Those needs have now increased, a top UN aid official said, making the hundreds of trucks worth of food, medical and other assistance that enter Syria via Turkey each month all the more vital.

04:41pm (BST): Unicef says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children

The United Nations children's agency said on Tuesday that the earthquake and aftershocks that destroyed scores of buildings in Turkey and Syria may have killed thousands of children.

"The earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early yesterday morning may have killed thousands of children," Unicef spokesperson James Elder told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

He added the organisation could not determine a specific death toll of children.

03:00pm (BST): Damage in Turkey extensive following multiple jolts

So far, 11,000 buildings have been reported damaged in Turkey, Orhan Tatar, an official with the country's disaster management agency, said in a televised briefing earlier. Nearly 25,000 emergency responders are working at scenes impacted, he added.

Nearly 25,000 emergency responders are working at scenes impacted, reported CNN.

A woman mourns next to the body of a relative, as the search for survivors continues, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

02:40 (BST): Amid rescue efforts, fighting on Turkey-Syria border continues: Al Jazeera

While the search for thousands of earthquake casualties goes on in Turkey and northern Syria, the fighting on their shared border has not stopped.

On Tuesday, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said its troops had targeted the YPG and PKK rebel groups in retaliation for alleged rockets fired into an area near the Turkey-Syria border.

The ministry said the rebels carried out a multi-barrel rocket attack from Tal Rifaat in northwestern Syria to the area of Oncupinar border post in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

There was no damage or loss in Turkish units, it added. Al Jazeera could independently verify the ministry's claims.

02:00pm (BST): Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes eastern Turkey region

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck eastern Trukey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Hindustan Times reported.

The quake was at a depth of 46 km (28.58 miles), the centre added

01:50pm (BST): Turkey port fire rages after deadly earthquake

A large fire that broke out at a section of a port in an earthquake-stricken city in southeast Turkey is raging for a second day.

Television images Tuesday showed thick black smoke rising from burning containers at Iskenderun Port on the Mediterranean Sea, in the city of Iskenderun. Reports said the fire was caused by containers that toppled over during the powerful earthquake that struck southeast Turkey on Monday.

01:30pm (BST): More than 3,000 dead in Turkey: Official

An official with Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has said at least 3,381 were confirmed dead, while 20,426 others were injured.

Orhan Tatar added that more than 5,700 buildings had also been destroyed, reports Al Jazeera.

The last hug a father gave

his son😞

They were found crushed under the rubble after the earthquake😓

The way the father was still holding onto and

protecting his son even in his last moments❤️

Wallahi these pictures and videos coming live from the disaster 💔#Turkey pic.twitter.com/QEjWOHtp7J— ARSHAD HEYAT (@arshad_heyat) February 6, 2023

12:00 pm (BST): Istanbul sends 13,000 rescue personnel to quake zone

Istanbul has dispatched about 13,000 rescue personnel to the earthquake zone early Tuesday morning, said Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

The team comprises staff and volunteers, and were sent particularly to the Hatay province.

Hatay has suffered devastating damage from Monday's earthquake - which also split the runway at Hatay Airport into two.

01:00pm (BST): Syrian opposition rescuer says hundreds still under rubble

Time is running out to save hundreds of families were still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the head of the Syrian opposition-run civil defence service has said, reports Reuters.

"Every second means saving lives and we call on all humanitarian organisations to give material aid and respond to this catastrophe urgently," Raed al-Saleh of the White Helmets told Reuters news agency.

11:10 am(BST): China to give Turkey $6m in emergency aid

China will give a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9m) in emergency aid to help Turkey's relief efforts, state broadcaster CCTV has announced.

China's Red Cross will give emergency aid of $200,000 each to Turkey and Syria, it added.

11:00 am (BST): New strong quake reported in central Turkey

A new strong earthquake is now reported in central Turkey.

The US Geological Survey says a 5.5 magnitude tremor was at a depth of 10km (6 miles) near the town of Golbasi.

Meanwhile, the France-based European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) put the strength of the quake near Golbasi at 5.6, adding that it was at a depth of 2km.

Both agencies said the tremor happened at 03:13 GMT on Tuesday. They provided no further details.

South-eastern Turkey has been rocked by a series of aftershocks since the deadly earthquake near the city of Gaziantep on Monday morning.

10:50 am (BST): Turkey death toll rises to 2,921

The confirmed death toll in Turkey has now risen to 2,921, says the head of the country's disaster and emergencies agency.

Yunus Sezer adds that another 15,834 people have been injured.

10:40am (BST): Australia to give A$10m in aid

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said his government would provide an "initial" 10m Australian dollars ($6.94m; £5.76m) in aid, to go to humanitarian groups.

"Australia's assistance will target those in greatest need," he said, expressing his condolences to those affected.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who is visiting Australia, also announced his government would chip in 1.5m New Zealand dollars ($0.94m; £0.79m) in aid.

10:30am (BST): The latest from Turkey and Syria - key developments

Night has fallen in Turkey and Syria - but a massive search and rescue operation continues across a vast area stretching from south-eastern Turkey to northern Syria

The confirmed death toll in the two countries now stands at more than 3,500, but that's expected to rise. As many as 15,000 people have been injured

Rescue teams from around the world are urgently being deployed to help find those still trapped under the rubble, as the next few hours will be critical for their survival

A number of people whose apartments were destroyed are spending the night on the streets in nearly freezing temperatures. Some have gathered near campfires to keep warm

Thousands of buildings have collapsed after the 7.8 magnitude quake near Gaziantep, Turkey, hit in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep

A 7.5-magnitude tremor then hit nearby several hours later, causing further damage to a region that was already badly shaken

Aftershocks

The earthquake, which was followed by aftershocks, was the biggest recorded worldwide by the U.S. Geological Survey since one in the remote South Atlantic in August 2021.

Another earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck central Turkey on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Monday's quake was the deadliest in Turkey since one of similar magnitude in 1999 that killed more than 17,000. Nearly 16,000 were reported injured in Monday's quake.

Poor internet connections and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit Turkish cities, homes to millions of people, hindered efforts to assess the impact and plan help.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, preparing for a tough election in May, called the quake a historic disaster and said authorities were doing all they could.

In the Turkish city of Iskenderun, rescuers climbed an enormous pile of debris that was once part of a state hospital's intensive care unit in search of survivors. Health workers did what they could to tend to the new rush of injured.

"We have a patient who was taken into surgery but we don't know what happened," said Tulin, a woman in her 30s, standing outside the hospital, wiping away tears and praying.

In Syria, the effects of the quake were compounded by the destruction of more than 11 years of civil war.

In the rebel-held northwest, the death toll stands at more than 740 people, according to the Syrian civil defence, a rescue service known for digging people from the rubble of government air strikes.

The civil defence said hundreds of families were trapped under the rubble and time was running out to save them.

A top UN humanitarian official in Syria said fuel shortages and the harsh weather were creating obstacles to its response.

"The infrastructure is damaged, the roads that we used to use for humanitarian work are damaged, we have to be creative in how to get to the people ... but we are working hard," UN resident coordinator El-Mostafa Benlamlih told Reuters in an interview via video link from Damascus.

The Syrian health ministry said the death toll in government-held areas stood at 764 people.

Under a pile of rubble in the southern province of Hatay, a woman's voice could be heard calling for help. Nearby, the body of a small child lay lifeless.

Weeping in the rain, a local resident who gave his name as Deniz wrung his hands in despair.

"They're making noises but nobody is coming," he said. "We're devastated, we're devastated. My God... They're calling out. They're saying, 'Save us,' but we can't save them. How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning."

Temperatures fell close to freezing overnight, worsening conditions for people trapped under rubble or left homeless.

In Kahramanmaras, north of Hatay, entire families gathered around fires and wrapped themselves in blankets to stay warm.

"We barely made it out of the house," said Neset Guler, huddled around the fire with his four children. "Our situation is a disaster. We are hungry, we are thirsty. It's miserable."

We are shocked by the devastating earthquake that hit #Türkiye and #Syria at the height of a harsh winter.



Our teams are assessing the damage with #UNDAC emergency response and search and rescue teams ready to deploy. pic.twitter.com/Of9YboQAn4— UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) February 6, 2023

The earthquake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, was the biggest recorded worldwide by the U.S. Geological Survey since a tremor in the remote South Atlantic in August 2021.

In Turkey, the death toll stood at 2,316, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, making it the country's deadliest earthquake since an earthquake of similar magnitude in 1999 that killed more than 17,000. More than 13,000 were reported injured in Monday's quake.

A woman stands near a collapsed building after an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

At least 1,444 people were killed in Syria and about 3,500 injured, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents.

Poor internet connections and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit cities in Turkey's south, homes to millions of people, hindered efforts to assess and address the impact.

A rescue team works on a collapsed building, following an earthquake in Osmaniye, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, preparing for a tough election in May, called the quake a historic disaster and said authorities were doing all they could.

"Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts although the winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night makes things more difficult," he said. He said 45 countries had offered to help the search and rescue efforts.

Security camera video from inside a shop shows the moment the deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aWKKdpUrR9— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 6, 2023

In the Turkish city of Iskenderun, rescuers climbed an enormous pile of debris that was once part of a state hospital's intensive care unit in search of survivors. Health workers did what they could to tend to the new rush of injured patients.

"We have a patient who was taken into surgery but we don't know what happened," said Tulin, a woman in her 30s, standing outside the hospital, wiping away tears and praying.

In Syria, the effects of the quake were compounded by the destruction of more than 11 years of civil war.

A top UN humanitarian official said fuel shortages and the harsh winter weather were also creating obstacles to its response.

WATCH: Building collapses during aftershock in Şanlıurfa, Turkey pic.twitter.com/PiKKIkbu0a— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

"The infrastructure is damaged, the roads that we used to use for humanitarian work are damaged, we have to be creative in how to get to the people... but we are working hard," UN resident coordinator El-Mostafa Benlamlih told Reuters in an interview via video link from Damascus.

In the government-controlled city of Aleppo, footage on Twitter showed two neighbouring buildings collapsing one after the other, filling streets with billowing dust.

A rescue team works on a collapsed building, following an earthquake in Antakya, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Two residents of the city, which has been heavily damaged in the war, said the buildings had fallen in the hours after the quake, which was felt as far away as Cyprus and Lebanon.

Raed al-Saleh of the Syrian White Helmets, a rescue service in rebel-held territory known for pulling people from the ruins of buildings destroyed by air strikes, said they were in "a race against time to save the lives of those under the rubble."