Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

World+Biz

Reuters
22 October, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 02:44 pm

Related News

Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

Reuters
22 October, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 02:44 pm
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Google on Friday, for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.

The US political committee accuses the tech giant of "discriminating" against it by "throttling its email messages because of the RNC's political affiliation and views," according to a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of California.

"Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors' and supporters' spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building," the RNC said in the lawsuit.

Google did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Spam filters on email services typically weed out unsolicited "spam" messages and divert them to a separate folder.

The RNC said that for most of the month, nearly all of its emails end up in users' inboxes but at the end of the month, which is an important time for fund-raising, nearly all of their emails end up in spam folders.

"Critically, and suspiciously, this end of the month period is historically when the RNC's fundraising is most successful," the lawsuit said, adding that it doesn't matter whether the email is about donating, voting, or community outreach.

The committee said the "discrimination" had been going on for about 10 months despite its best efforts to work with Google.

It said the fact that so much of its mail was going to spam folders had cost it revenue and it would cost it more in coming weeks as midterm elections loom.

Republicans have long accused tech giants of discriminating against conservative views and suppressing free speech.

The tech companies deny that.

google / sued

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

5h | Mode
Orange-headed Thrush foraging. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-headed Thrush: ‘Love again, song again, nest again, young again’

2h | Panorama
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

7h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

Ways to make money through investing in Bonds

1h | Videos
Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

Round Table Discussion on Creating Nutrition Vital City: Role of multisectoral Platforms

1h | Videos
Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

20h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning