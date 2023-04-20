Republican-led US House to vote on ban on transgender student athletes

World+Biz

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 09:07 pm

Related News

Republican-led US House to vote on ban on transgender student athletes

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 09:07 pm
Deepfake videos could 'spark' violent social unrest
Deepfake videos could 'spark' violent social unrest

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on a bill that would ban transgender women and girls from competing in women's and girls' school sports, weighing in on an issue that has riled social conservatives.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate, and Democratic President Joe Biden has also voiced his opposition to the measure, calling it discriminatory.

The measure would change the civil rights law known as Title IX to require that a student's sex be "based on an individual's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Enacted in 1972, Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs or activities that receive federal funding. It was created to ensure equal opportunity for participation and opened the door for more women to participate in sports.

"Democrats have regressed so far backwards they are willing to erase the rights that women have fought decades to obtain, all to elevate biological males to the top of women's podiums. The integrity of women's sports must be protected," Republican Representative Greg Steube, who introduced the bill, said on Wednesday.

Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal, who said during Wednesday's debate on the bill that she is raising a transgender daughter, said, "This bill fuels a virulent hate campaign against kids who just want to play with their friends."

The White House on Monday said in a statement that the bill would effectively deny access to sports for transgender students, even at the elementary school level.

The bill "targets people for who they are and therefore is discriminatory" and Biden would veto it if it reached his desk, the statement said.

Republicans over the past year have stepped up their focus on transgender youth. On Wednesday, Florida education officials voted to ban classroom instruction on gender identity and social orientation in public schools through high school. That expanded on a law signed by likely Republican presidential candidate Governor Ron DeSantis, which had banned such lessons for younger students and was derided by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The Biden administration proposed a rule change to Title IX on April 6 that would prohibit schools from banning transgender athletes from playing on teams consistent with their gender identities, with exceptions possible for the highest levels of competition.

The US Supreme Court on April 6 refused to let West Virginia enforce a state law banning transgender athletes from female sports teams at public schools, one of many Republican-backed measures across the country targeting LGBTQ rights.

Transgender / sports / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

12h | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Recognising women's unpaid work in GDP is not just about statistics: Farah Kabir 

10h | Panorama
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1h | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

28m | TBS SPORTS
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

6h | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka