'Ready to pay any price': Rahul Gandhi says as he vacates his bungalow

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
22 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 09:25 pm

Related News

'Ready to pay any price': Rahul Gandhi says as he vacates his bungalow

Hindustan Times
22 April, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 09:25 pm
HT File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
HT File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday vacated his official bungalow following his disqualification from Parliament, he said he is ready to pay any price for speaking the truth.

Rahul Gandhi said the bungalow was given to him by the people of the country and he stayed there for 19 years. "I don't want to stay. No problem that the place where I lived for 19 years has been snatched from me," Rahul Gandhi said as he officially handed over the keys of his Tuglaq lane bungalow.

Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present there as Rahul left his address of 19 years.

"There is a price for telling the truth. I am paying the price," Rahul Gandhi said.

Before leaving, Rahul Gandhi shook hands with the staff, closed the door himself and handed over the key before approaching the journalists and photographers.

"Whatever my brother is saying is the truth. He spoke the truth about the government and that's why all this is happening. But he is very courageous, he never gets scared. He will carry on his fight," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

"Leaving the house is not an issue for Rahul Gandhi, but the way the Modi government is targetting Rahul Gandhi for speaking the truth is political vendetta. Every Indian can now see this -- two-year imprisonment, an immediate disqualification, immediate notice to vacate the house," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.

On 23 March, a Surat court convicted Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case for his statement 'how come all thieves have Modi surname in common'. As he was sentenced to two years imprisonment in the case, he was immediately disqualified from the Lok Sabha and was asked to vacate his official bungalow. While Rahul Gandhi appealed against the Surat court order in a higher court, he started the process of shifting on April 14. On April 20, the sessions court rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on the conviction.

The party said it will avail of other legal options in the case but in the meantime, Rahul Gandhi vacated his bungalow.

Rahul Gandhi became an MP for the first time in 2004 from his family's Amethi seat. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani, but retained his Lok Sabha membership as he won from Kerala's Wayanad.

South Asia

Rahul Gandhi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

8h | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

1d | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

2d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

1d | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts