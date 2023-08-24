Reaction to Japan's release of water from Fukushima nuclear plant

24 August, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 01:10 pm

Here are reactions to Japan's release of treated radioactive water from its destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday

Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Here are reactions to Japan's release of treated radioactive water from its destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday.

RAFAEL MARIANO GROSSI, DIRECTOR GENERAL, IAEA

"IAEA experts are there on the ground to serve as the eyes of the international community and ensure that the discharge is being carried out as planned consistent with IAEA safety standards.

"Through our presence, we contribute to generating the necessary confidence that the process is carried out in a safe and transparent way".

CHINA'S FOREIGN MINISTRY:

"The disposal of contaminated water in Fukushima is a major nuclear safety issue with cross-border implications, and is by no means a private matter for Japan alone.

"Since the peaceful use of nuclear energy by mankind, there has been no precedent for man-made discharge of water polluted by nuclear accidents into the ocean, and there is no accepted disposal standard.

"The government of Japan has not proved the legitimacy of the decision to discharge the sea, the long-term reliability of the clean-up device for the contaminated water, the true accuracy of the data on the contaminated water, the harmlessness of the marine environment and human health, the completeness and effectiveness of the monitoring programme, and the full consultation with stakeholders."

HAN DUCK-SOO, PRIME MINISTER, SOUTH KOREA:

"What's important now is whether Japan, as it promised to the international community, strictly follows the scientific standards and transparently provides information.

"Today, our government expects and urges the Japanese government to transparently and responsibly disclose information during the release process that will continue for the next 30 years."

MARK BROWN, PRIME MINISTER OF COOK ISLANDS AND CHAIRMAN OF THE PACIFIC ISLANDS BLOC*:

"I believe that the discharge meets international safety standards," he said, adding that the region may not agree on the "complex" issue.

"This is a demanding situation for all of us, and we need to assess the science."

Fukushima / Japan / China

