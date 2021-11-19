Rare copy of US Constitution sells for $41M at Sotheby's auction

World+Biz

Reuters
19 November, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 10:31 am

Related News

Rare copy of US Constitution sells for $41M at Sotheby's auction

An online cryptocurrency group who had crowdfunded over $46 million to bid for the document said on Twitter they failed to buy the document

Reuters
19 November, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 10:31 am
An extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the US Constitution as adopted by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, which will auctioned off in mid-November 2021 by Sotheby’s in New York, is seen in this handout image provided by Sotheby’s. Ardon Bar-Hama/Handout via REUTERS
An extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the US Constitution as adopted by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, which will auctioned off in mid-November 2021 by Sotheby’s in New York, is seen in this handout image provided by Sotheby’s. Ardon Bar-Hama/Handout via REUTERS

A rare copy of the US Constitution sold for $41 million at a Sotheby's auction on Thursday.

An online cryptocurrency group who had crowdfunded over $46 million to bid for the document said on Twitter they failed to buy the document. A crowd-funded bid by cryptocurrency enthusiasts to buy a rare copy of the US constitution fell short on Thursday, after the document sold to another buyer for $43.2 million, a record price for a printed text, according to auction house Sotheby's.

The identity of the winning bidder was not immediately clear, nor was it clear why the cryptocurrency group, called "ConstitutionDAO" was outbid at that price, as their crowd-funding page had amassed more than $47 million.

"Community: We did not win the bid," ConstitutionDAO said on Twitter, promising its 17,437 contributors a refund minus transaction fees. Sotheby's said it was the largest crowd-funding initiative ever.

The extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the US Constitution, which was adopted by America's founding fathers in Philadelphia in 1787, had been estimated by Sotheby's to be worth $15 million to $20 million. 

It last sold for $165,000 in 1988, when it was acquired by the late S. Howard Goldman, a New York real estate developer and collector of American autographs, documents and manuscripts.

The winning bid was $41 million and the final price of $43.2 million includes overheads and other costs, Sotheby's said.

Sale proceeds will benefit a charitable foundation in the name of his wife, Dorothy Tapper Goldman, to further the public's understanding of democracy, according to Sotheby's.

The ConstitutionDAO website had said contributors would become members of the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation, or DAO, but would not themselves have had a stake in the document.

A DAO is a kind of online community that uses blockchain technology to allow members to suggest and vote on decisions about how it is run.

More than $47 million, or 11,600 of the cryptocurrency ether, had been paid into the project, according to the crowdfunding website Juicebox.

"While we @ConstitutionDAO lost the battle, the past seven days showed what a group of internet friends, memes, and a vision can achieve - bidding neck to neck at the most elite art house of the land," Alice Ma, one of the people behind the project, said on Twitter.

USA

USA / US Constitution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

15h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

15h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

16h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka