Rare, ancient Maya canoe found in Mexico's Yucatan

World+Biz

Reuters
30 October, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 10:16 am

Related News

Rare, ancient Maya canoe found in Mexico's Yucatan

A three-dimensional model of the canoe will also be commissioned, the statement added, to facilitate further study and allow for replicas to be made

Reuters
30 October, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 10:16 am
A wooden canoe used by the ancient Maya and believed to be over a thousand years old is pictured at a fresh-water pool known as a cenote and found during the archeological work accompanying the construction of a controversial new tourist train, in the state of Yucatan, in this handout released on October 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A wooden canoe used by the ancient Maya and believed to be over a thousand years old is pictured at a fresh-water pool known as a cenote and found during the archeological work accompanying the construction of a controversial new tourist train, in the state of Yucatan, in this handout released on October 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A wooden canoe used by the ancient Maya and believed to be over 1,000 years old has turned up in southern Mexico, officials said on Friday, part of archeological work accompanying the construction of a major new tourist train.

The extremely rare canoe was found almost completely intact, submerged in a fresh-water pool known as a cenote, thousands of which dot Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, near the ruins of Chichen Itza, once a major Maya city featuring elaborately carved temples and towering pyramids.

A view of a freshwater pool known as a cenote, where a wooden canoe used by the ancient Maya and believed to be over a thousand years old was found during the archeological work accompanying the construction of a controversial new tourist train, in the state of Yucatan, in this handout released on October 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A view of a freshwater pool known as a cenote, where a wooden canoe used by the ancient Maya and believed to be over a thousand years old was found during the archeological work accompanying the construction of a controversial new tourist train, in the state of Yucatan, in this handout released on October 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Measuring a little over 5 feet (1.6 meters) in length and 2-1/2 feet (80 cm) wide, the canoe was possibly used to transport water from the cenote or deposit ritual offerings, according to a statement from Mexican antiquities institute INAH.

The institute described the extraordinary find as "the first complete canoe like this in the Maya area," adding that experts from Paris' Sorbonne University will help with an analysis of the well-preserved wood to pin-point its age and type.

A three-dimensional model of the canoe will also be commissioned, the statement added, to facilitate further study and allow for replicas to be made.

A view of a freshwater pool known as a cenote, where a wooden canoe used by the ancient Maya and believed to be over a thousand years old was found during the archeological work accompanying the construction of a controversial new tourist train, in the state of Yucatan, in this handout released on October 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A view of a freshwater pool known as a cenote, where a wooden canoe used by the ancient Maya and believed to be over a thousand years old was found during the archeological work accompanying the construction of a controversial new tourist train, in the state of Yucatan, in this handout released on October 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Top News

Maya / canoe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1d | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1d | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun