Ramaphosa, Biden talk after S.Africa abstains on UN Russia vote

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
09 April, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 10:28 am

Related News

Ramaphosa, Biden talk after S.Africa abstains on UN Russia vote

BSS/AFP
09 April, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 10:28 am
Ramaphosa, Biden talk after S.Africa abstains on UN Russia vote

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held telephone talks Friday with US President Joe Biden, a day after the continental powerhouse abstained from voting on a resolution suspending Russia from a UN rights body over its aggression in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa, whose government has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow's bloody invasion of its neighbour, had a day earlier blasted the UN Security Council as "outdated" and in dire need of an overhaul.

Hours later South Africa was among the 58 countries that abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution which suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

It was the third time South Africa abstained from voting on resolutions adopted over the war.

Ramaphosa tweeted late Friday that he had "a productive" telephone call with Biden.

"We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," Ramaphosa wrote on Twitter.

Local media suggested it was Biden who initiated the phone call to Pretoria.

The high-profile rebuke of Russia at the UN marked only the second ever suspension of a country from the global body's human rights council -- Libya was the first, in 2011.

On Thursday Ramaphosa sharply criticised the UN Security Council for enabling powerful nations to use their clout to make decisions that were at times catastrophic.

"The current formation of the UN Security Council is outdated and unrepresentative," he said. "It disadvantages countries with developing economies."

South Africa has maintained a non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine, touting negotiation as the best option to end the conflict despite international outrage and condemnation.

Ramaphosa / Ramaphosa, Biden / S.Africa / UN Russia vote / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

1h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

2h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

2h | Panorama
The good, the redundant and the deceptive

The good, the redundant and the deceptive

14m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

1h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

3h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

4h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!