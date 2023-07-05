Rain kills 15 in southwest China as Xi urges better defences

World+Biz

Reuters
05 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 01:51 pm

Related News

Rain kills 15 in southwest China as Xi urges better defences

Reuters
05 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 01:51 pm
Residents salvage their belongings after heavy rainfall flooded Wanzhou district of Chongqing, China July 4, 2023. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Residents salvage their belongings after heavy rainfall flooded Wanzhou district of Chongqing, China July 4, 2023. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Torrential rain has killed 15 people in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, media reported on Wednesday (5 July), as President Xi Jinping called for greater efforts to protect the public from extreme weather.

Heavy downpours have unleashed devastating floods and deadly mudslides in recent weeks, while hail storms and unusually high temperatures, which many people suspect are the results of global warming, have brought misery to many parts of the country.

In the sprawling city of Chongqing, floods have forced thousands from their homes, bridges have been destroyed, and homes and cars washed away.

As well as the 15 people killed over recent days, four were missing as of early Wednesday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing authorities.

The latest round of heavy rain has disrupted the lives of more than 130,000 people and damaged more than 7,500 hectares of crops, Xinhua reported.

In Wanzhou district, northeast of Chongqing, floods have caused 227.8 million yuan ($31.5 million) worth of economic losses, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Videos on social media showed raging rivers in towns and cities, and people being evacuated through waist-deep water. One clip showed rescuers breaking through a window security mesh to reach people trapped in an apartment.

Xi demanded that authorities at all levels give top priority to ensuring the safety of people and property, and he called on the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the ministries of emergency management and water resources to improve their coordination and warnings, Xinhua reported.

The finance and emergency management ministries announced 320 million yuan in emergency funds to aid disaster relief, including for Chongqing.

The Ministry of Water Resources launched flood emergency responses for the Inner Mongolia region, and Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, CCTV reported.

Heavy rain is expected in those areas on Wednesday, state media reported.

Top News

China / Torrential rain / Global warming / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

3h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

22h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

19h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

6h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

22h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake