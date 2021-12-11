Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Dehradun as part of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh War

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 10:03 am

Related News

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Dehradun as part of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh War

The Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971 (BLW-71) celebrations, which were delayed due to Covid-19, started in mid-July with a district level meeting at Panchkula, Haryana

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 10:03 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT File)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally in Dehradun next week as part of the conclusion of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971.

"Former Congress President, Shri Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a huge rally in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) on December 16 that will include a large number of 1971 War Veterans and other military veterans," said Congress General Secretary K.C Venugopal in a statement on Friday.

The year-long celebration will formally conclude with a ceremony in New Delhi on December 15 where Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be the Chief Guest.

The General Secretary said that programmes like honouring War Veterans and War Widows and commemorating the Bangladesh Liberation War-1971 shall be conducted in a befitting manner at the district level across the country on December 16.

The Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971 (BLW-71) celebrations, which were delayed due to Covid-19, started in mid-July with a district level meeting at Panchkula, Haryana.

"Till date, the Indian National Congress has organised over 100 district level meetings throughout the country. The state level functions commenced on November 16 with a meeting in Kohima (Nagaland) followed by other states and are continuing. Maximum District meetings have been held in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu," he added.

Venugopal said though the formal concluding ceremony will be held on December 15, several states, which have not concluded their state-level functions, have been asked to continue up to December 31 and conclude the celebration programmes with honouring of martyr families and also war veterans. The programmes shall also continue at the District/Block levels in some of the "Soldier States" like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan beyond the end of this year.

"In all the meetings held so far, a large number of military veterans have enthusiastically participated and have been honoured," he said.

He added that the programmes have left an everlasting impression on the youth of the country making them aware of the saga of the Bangladesh Liberation War under the "visionary and courageous" leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the "decisive" military victory planned and executed under an "outstanding" military leadership of Field Marshal (then General) Sam Manekshaw.

Top News / South Asia

Rahul Gandhi / 50th anniversary of Bangladesh War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

1h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

1h | Panorama
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

6m | Panorama
At night, these desks are moved to make space for sleeping. The fans are only turned on at this time. Photo: Noor A Alam

Behind all that glitters: The life of Dhaka's goldsmiths

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

17h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

17h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

20h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study